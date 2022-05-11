Just over a dozen people attended Wednesday evening’s Denton County Transportation Authority feedback meeting, and their words packed a punch, giving staff the hard questions on everything from GoZone funding to how much resident feedback actually matters.
The meeting was held as part of DCTA’s ongoing public involvement period, which has been extended to June 10. The feedback process is federally required because the agency is mulling a long-term pricing structure for its GoZone rideshare program, along with other changes to its transportation network.
Residents can leave their thoughts online at dctafeedback.net or at a series of online meetings, but Wednesday evening’s meeting at the Downtown Denton Transit Center was their main chance to participate in-person.
Just over a dozen area residents showed up to the meeting, including one DCTA board member in Denton representative Alison Maguire. Several agency staff members were also in attendance, led by interim CEO Paul Cristina, who led the forum.
It was Cristina who fielded most of the questions and comments for the better part of two hours. Many — if not all — were critical of various DCTA elements, mostly relating to GoZone and the bus route system.
Fixed-route buses were originally planned to be axed altogether as part of the GoZone rollout, but the five-person DCTA board later voted to keep them around in Denton, in part due to a vocal contingent of bus supporters. Most of the points made Wednesday were pro-bus, with attendees criticizing the decision to fund GoZone over prioritizing improvements to the bus service.
One particular example referred to was the board’s recent decision to invest an additional $1.5 million into the GoZone contract with Via Transportation, in hopes of dropping wait times and the number of unavailable rides. The quality of the service was brought up countless times throughout the meeting, with multiple speakers slamming it for high wait times, unreliability and a smattering of other issues.
“It needs to be determined how demand and service will respond with the new investment,” Cristina said in response. “We anticipate that it will help the service outcomes that we’re after.”
Board members and staff have made it clear the service’s reliability needs to improve. In fact, when Cristina was asked directly by a resident if he’s used the GoZone service yet, he said he’s been a multiple-time victim of rides not being available.
“I have not. … When I’ve called for a ride in the service area, in the times that I have, I have not gotten a seat,” Cristina said. “So, when I have a presentation for the board about seat unavailability, I’m one of those that didn’t get a ride.”
At one point, longtime DCTA bus driver Tyletha Goff criticized the direction of the agency, saying it hasn’t prioritized fixed routes enough.
“You want to have the trust of the community, and we’re losing it,” Goff said. “It kind of boggles me that you want to ask the question, ‘How do we get people to ride a fixed route?’ but yet you … want to put money into GoZone to give more stops to GoZone. It makes no sense to me.”
Through tears, Goff said she cares about her job and the people she transports, and that DCTA needs to “start caring about the community.”
“It seems like y’all care about money more than this community,” Goff said. “Y’all really need to readjust this company, or it won’t be a company, and that’s how I feel.”
Throughout the night, more than one resident questioned how much their feedback is valued in the process, suggesting past public involvement periods have been mere formalities. Maguire jumped in, and while she didn’t defend the agency’s past, she said things will be different this time around.
“I know what you’re referring to; I definitely agree that’s been an issue in the past,” Maguire said. “What I’m seeing is that staff really wants to change that. … We pushed back a lot of really big decisions because we wanted to take public feedback more seriously than we have, perhaps, in the past.”