The Denton County Transportation Authority Board of Directors went back to basics at Friday’s work session, refocusing on the agency’s long-term goals and what a rider’s experience should look like.
For the past year, DCTA meetings have often been dominated by discussions on GoZone and the Connect bus service. On Friday, though, board members got down to the fundamentals of the agency. Led by the head of a consulting firm, they ruminated on the purpose of transportation and what a transit rider’s experience should be like in Denton County.
Some locals would argue those fundamentals are in desperate need of improvements. A day before the meeting at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse, transit advocacy group No Bus Cuts Denton held a rally outside, demanding the agency keep its bus routes and bring GoZone in-house.
The group has been a vocal opponent to DCTA’s rideshare service since its launch last year, Thursday’s rally being the latest public criticism of the agency’s decision making. Former Denton City Council member Deb Armintor, a longtime advocate of improving Denton’s bus routes, was featured as one of the speakers at the rally.
“This is absolutely a workers’ issue, and you can not support public transportation without supporting bus drivers,” Armintor said. “Without bus drivers, there is no public transportation.”
The DCTA board has mixed opinions about the bus routes. The relationship between the routes and GoZone is evaluated at each monthly meeting, and no consensus has been reached on their long-term future. Friday’s discussion, however, focused on the agency’s entire scope of services.
What should the Denton County Transportation Authority be?
Ashley Elsey, president of Richardson-based Minerva Consulting, asked DCTA officials to "surrender what you've known" as they consider the fundamentals of the agency. The first question was simple: What would you love for DCTA to be?
County Judge Andy Eads, the most recent board appointee, said he would "love for people to think of DCTA as something that improves their quality of life." Denton representative Alison Maguire said she wants a system that entices not just those who need public transit, but choice riders who already have cars.
That discussion was fairly straightforward, but it was a later prompt about the ideal rider experience that got board members down to brass tacks. They acknowledged the problem points of the current system, in regards to how GoZone, buses and the A-train work together.
"If people request a GoZone but they can't be sure it's actually going to come, then they can't rely on that system," Maguire said. "If you want to take the train up to Denton and then get on a bus to go somewhere, but you have to sit and wait for 45 minutes at the [station] before the bus comes ... people can't be sitting around waiting for 45 minutes."
Creating more cohesiveness and predictability between all of the transportation options was a clear point of consensus as each board member chimed in. They also hammered home that DCTA needs to expand its target audience, placing emphasis on first-timer riders.
"I am tired of people approaching transit as for the poor and for the disabled," Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore said. "It should be for everyone. ... We've got to give people the opportunity to use the system, whatever the modality is. I don't really care, as long as it's moving people."
Officials also discussed how to better market DCTA to the public. There was talk of generally avoiding negativity in favor of positivity, but Eads suggested a more down-the-middle approach, saying the agency isn't being successful with its current messaging.
"If we just go out and act like everything's wonderful, people are going to go, 'I haven't seen anybody on whatever mode in a while; Andy, are you crazy?'" Eads said. "Because that's what we get when we're out and about. ... No one should be happy with [the numbers], but we [should] want to talk about it in the paper. We need to be like, 'We're making it better.'"
The next step for DCTA will be Thursday's budget workshop, where board members will discuss the upcoming fiscal year's budget.