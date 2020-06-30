DRC_052611_Atrain_11.jpg

The DCTA A-train pulls into Old Town Station near downtown Lewisville. 

 DRC file photo

The Denton County Transportation Authority is purchasing about 5 acres to redevelop near the Charles Emery Old Town Station in downtown Lewisville.

The board of directors authorized a $2.3 million purchase price for 655 E. Main St. during its meeting Thursday. The contract includes a provision that allows the current owner additional time to vacate the property and reimburses them for relocation costs, which were estimated at about $500,000.

DCTA currently leases its corporate offices in an industrial office park in southern Lewisville, about one mile from the Hebron Station.

— Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe

