Before the Denton County Transportation Authority board appointed a CEO at Thursday's meeting, it also authorized a $1,000 one-time payment for employees, on top of a 5% salary adjustment.
The one-time bonus for employees was discussed across two different meetings before its approval Thursday, and comes at a time when governmental bodies across the county are looking at adjusting employees' income to account for rapid inflation. At last month's meeting, the conversation shifted from a proposed 4% salary increase across the board and $2,300 bonuses to a plan for 5% salary increases and $1,000 bonuses.
On Thursday, the board picked up where it left off, with DCTA staff having more specifics available on the plan. The $1,000 bonus wouldn't apply to executive positions, such as the CEO or chief financial officer, but exclusively to the 113 budget slots for employees. According to data from the presentation, 11 of those slots currently are unfilled.
Of those 113 employees, only 38 come from DCTA, with the rest technically employed by the North Texas Mobility Corp. NTMC is responsible for the bus service, employing the bus drivers, mechanics and other position types, but DCTA funds the organization. With a $1,000 bonus for each position, the math works out to a $113,000 cost for DCTA.
Before the discussion even kicked off Thursday, during the public comment section, board chair Cesar Molina read an email from a bus driver. The driver wrote in support of upping the bonus from $1,000 to $2,500, to help offset the impact of reduced summer working hours.
Denton board representative Alison Maguire, citing that email, tried to drum up support for the increase.
"I think that would be very worthwhile when we're talking about, particularly, our lowest-paid operators, mechanics, dispatchers," Maguire said. "That would go a long way for those folks. Inflation is hitting those folks very, very hard and I think that we should consider giving them more than $1,000."
On a percentage basis, the one-time payment impacts employees more the lower they are on the pay scale. For example, 31 employees — all of them from NTMC — come in at the $30,000 to $40,000 mark. For them, a $1,000 bonus would mean about a 2.9% increase, but for an employee making between $60,000 and $70,000, the increase would come in at about 1.5%.
However, the board broadly maintained a stance that the agency should focus on the pay scale over one-time bonuses. Denton County Judge Andy Eads, one of the county's two representatives on the board, said he believes inflation should be adjusted through changes to salary so DCTA can stay competitive in hiring.
"I think that it's important that we maintain our competitiveness in the workplace — really, focus on the pay plan, and not any one-off bonuses," Eads said, adding to Maguire: "I appreciate your sentiments."
Eads said he didn't want to create "an expectation among the workforce that that's what we're doing."
Maguire, though, argued that going from $1,000 to $2,500 doesn't mean the agency can't still examine its pay structure going forward.
That argument still didn't seem to change any minds on the board. Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore said he's fine with the $1,000 mark if the agency's going to take a look at pay going forward.
"If we're going to commit to a conversation about compensation and adjustments with the comp plan in the not-too-distant future, I think I'm good with where we are," Gilmore said.
Ultimately, Maguire never made a motion to approve the $2,500 amount, and the recommended $1,000 bonus went through unanimously. It isn't exactly clear yet what kind of adjustments DCTA will look to make to its compensation structure.