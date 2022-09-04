Dallas Area Rapid Transit has approved a partnership with the Denton County Transportation Authority for a joint rail facility in Lewisville, which could aid in eventually connecting DCTA’s A-train system with the DART Silver Line project.
The joint rail operations facility has been an ongoing discussion point on DCTA agendas for a while. According to a DCTA news release last week, DART’s Board of Directors has officially approved an agreement for the facility.
The facility will be built in Lewisville as an expansion of DCTA’s existing A-train Operations and Maintenance Facility. The release states it will allow testing, operations and maintenance of new commuter rail vehicles for DART’s Silver Line project.
Projected to be running by 2024, the Silver Line will be a 26-mile expansion to DART’s rail system that spans seven cities across the Cotton Belt corridor, from DFW International Airport to Plano. Officials from both agencies are hoping the partnership from the joint facility will turn into a future connection between the two systems.
“We supported DCTA in launching their A-train service over 10 years ago and they are returning the favor in supporting us in implementing Silver Line service,” Deanna Leggett, DART’s executive vice president of growth and regional development, stated in the release. “Our hope is that this partnership advances to include track upgrades that allows DCTA to connect in with our Silver Line service in Downtown Carrollton.”
As DCTA looks into ways to boost A-train ridership, several board members have identified an extension into Carrollton as a way to unlock more connections and give residents more reasons to ride the train. As it stands, the major connection for the A-train with DART is at the Trinity Mills Station.
Construction on the joint rail operations facility is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023. It will be funded by DART, with DCTA providing design, construction and project management services, according to the release.
“The joint rail operations facility is an example of transit agencies working together to optimize use of public resources for enhanced efficiency across the region,” DCTA interim CEO Paul Cristina stated. “Building relationships through projects like this enables the commuter railroads to move more people at lower cost. In short, increased connectivity means increased ridership.”