Exterior of train
A-train cars sit at the Downtown Denton Transit Center in June.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

Dallas Area Rapid Transit has approved a partnership with the Denton County Transportation Authority for a joint rail facility in Lewisville, which could aid in eventually connecting DCTA’s A-train system with the DART Silver Line project.

The joint rail operations facility has been an ongoing discussion point on DCTA agendas for a while. According to a DCTA news release last week, DART’s Board of Directors has officially approved an agreement for the facility.

DART Silver Line map

