After close to three hours of discussion Thursday, the Denton County Transportation Authority board has made key service decisions: Denton bus Routes 2, 4 and 5 will be eliminated, and a GoZone ride will cost at least twice as much as its current 75-cent rate.
Bus routes
As part of DCTA’s attempt to nail down what its transportation system should look like between the Connect buses, GoZone rideshare vans and the A-train, bus routes have been in question for months. The five board members have split opinions, with some casting doubt on the value of Denton’s bus service and others championing their role in public transit.
Cuts to the bus system were set in motion at last month’s meeting, when staff provided several options for route changes and board members decided to ax Routes 4 and 5 due to low ridership. A formal decision was due by the end of Thursday’s meeting.
Four “alternatives” were on the table for Denton’s bus service. They all eliminated some routes and changed service levels to some extent, either cutting down or expanding the service times for specific routes. As was the case last month, Denton representative Alison Maguire made it known she doesn’t support alternatives that get rid of any routes.
Maguire, who frequently has voiced concerns that the bus system is difficult to use, said the fixed bus routes need more investment to attract more ridership.
“Marketing’s great, communications are great, but we have to provide a service that meets people’s needs,” Maguire said. “That means better frequency, longer hours and a more effective network.”
Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore took an opposing stance. He echoed past statements of his that the routes have had over a decade to draw ridership but have never been able to consistently meet productivity standards. He referred to GoZone’s higher ridership as a sign that it’s a more effective use of funds, though he said he wasn't in favor of getting rid of all the bus routes.
“If we want to be really, really aggressive about this, we get rid of all of our Connect routes, we save money, and we put more riders into GoZone than Connect actually rides right now,” Gilmore said. “I’m not proposing that. What I am saying is that … we’ve had a bus system for 16 years in this county, and it didn’t get ridership.”
Gilmore said DCTA hasn’t historically been trying to keep people off the bus routes, but later in the discussion, Maguire disagreed. She said everyone is in agreement the current routes aren’t effective, but countered Gilmore’s point that the agency has done the best it can.
“I do kind of take issue with this idea that we’ve been trying for 16 years and doing our very, very best to get people to ride, and they just don’t want to,” Maguire said. “There have been policy decisions that have been made in the past that have made the system more difficult for people to use, and have driven down ridership. Every time we cut hours, every time we cut routes, we make that situation worse.”
Maguire ended up the only opposing vote to the final decision, which will see Routes 2, 4 and 5 cut in January. Route 3 will have reduced service, while Routes 6 and 7 will get service enhancements.
GoZone pricing
The board also was tasked Thursday with determining how much an on-demand GoZone ride will cost. After following up on discussion at last month’s meeting, members decided to raise the price from 75 cents to $1.50, with some additional wrinkles.
The $1.50 base price is the firm price for any ride in the Lewisville and Highland Village region, but for Denton riders, an additional 50 cents will be tacked on for every mile over 4. For example, a 3- or 4-mile trip would cost the $1.50 base price, but a 5-mile trip would cost $2. The price caps at $5.
Board members went with such an approach because they believe it will steer riders away from planning long trips, which slow down GoZone’s efficiency. As part of the fare discussion, the concept of GoZone passes was axed out of fears their value could result in too many low-cost rides from the people using them.
All of Thursday's decisions will go into effect Jan. 1.