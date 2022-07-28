DCTA bus
Riders get on and off a DCTA Connect bus at the Downtown Denton Transit Center in 2021.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

After close to three hours of discussion Thursday, the Denton County Transportation Authority board has made key service decisions: Denton bus Routes 2, 4 and 5 will be eliminated, and a GoZone ride will cost at least twice as much as its current 75-cent rate.

Bus routes

