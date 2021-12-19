Over two weeks have passed since Denton County Transportation Authority directors voted to extend Denton’s fixed bus routes as part of a future hybrid service with on-demand GoZone minivans. Transit agency CEO Raymond Suarez shared some of his thoughts on the ongoing rideshare rollout and the agency’s vision for the future.
Hybrid model
At DCTA’s Dec. 2 board meeting, a new plan was approved for the implementation of fixed bus routes. The previous plan was to completely replace the agency’s Connect bus service in Denton and Lewisville with the GoZone rideshare service, but board members ended up voting to save and revamp Denton’s routes.
As part of the new plan, DCTA has proposed changes to the GoZone app that would link the on-demand vans with bus routes. The app would add route planning and “drive ridership to fixed route when appropriate.” Called “intermodal trip planning,” the proposal could see someone plan a trip where a van takes them to a bus stop and they complete their ride using both.
The exact details of the intermodal trips are still months away, including the pricing structure. One incentive for riders could be a hub discount, essentially giving a lower price on any GoZone ride headed to a bus hub. The changes are aimed at increasing the efficiency of the bus routes, which will be heavily modified come March.
The plan’s approval came after hours of debate on the efficiency of bus routes, with multiple board members initially showing continued support for removing them altogether due to inefficiency. Reached Friday, Suarez gave his thoughts on the upside of saving Denton’s bus routes. At its core, he said, GoZone and the bus routes didn’t end up “cannibalizing” each other as much as staff thought they would.
“The [bus] ridership didn’t show the steep drop-off we were all expecting to see as on-demand came on,” Suarez said. “They can complement and benefit each other if we look at pricing and providing better integration on the app to provide more value for riders in Denton.”
Another major contributing factor in the proposal was the Denton City Council’s support of the bus routes, in addition to its recent appointment of staunch bus advocate Alison Maguire. Suarez said one of the agency’s chief purposes is to give value to its member cities Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village, leading him to weigh the council’s input heavily.
“We’ve certainly had differences of opinion about whether we need fixed route,” Suarez said. “Our responsibility as staff is to provide value back to the stakeholder communities. … At the end of the day, to add value back to our communities, we need to listen to our community leaders.”
Though the finer details are still in the works, Suarez said he does believe riders will have an appetite for the intermodal system with GoZone and Connect, in addition to those who will continue to ride just one or the other. Part of the process will be tracking ridership figures in the months to come, which will be done alongside GoZone contractor Via Transportation and other DCTA partners.
“Optimizing fixed route and tying the two together is a really exciting opportunity moving into the new year,” Suarez said. “The demand should shape what kind of service we’re providing.”
GoZone driver safety
Several local residents have brought up concerns of unsafe driving from GoZone vans, a part of larger discussion on the early difficulties the program has faced. Via has already increased the size of its van fleet to meet demand, and Suarez said there have been about 12 reported accidents since launch. He acknowledged there could be other instances of unsafe driving that don’t end in reported accidents and said safety and route efficiency are constantly being evaluated.
“Safety is very much our focus,” Suarez said. “With GoZone, you probably see more [accidents] at the start of the service. My expectation is that we should see a significant drop in those accident rates as drivers become more and more familiar with the area.”
Ultimately, Via is responsible for maintaining the fleet of vans and hiring the drivers. Suarez said it’s his understanding that most of the drivers come from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but acknowledged not all of them are local to Denton. Given the data available right now, it will take more time before he’s ready to call driver safety a serious concern of the program, he said.
“We certainly need to look beyond the accident reports as to driver behavior,” Suarez said. “The best way for us to know that is through feedback directly from customers. … I do believe it’s going to take a little while to see if it’s of significant concern.”