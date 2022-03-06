DCTA board members are slated to discuss “opportunities to enhance the value of the A-train,” and could also authorize over $200,000 toward maintaining GoZone customer support service, during Monday’s board of directors meeting.
Monday’s Denton County Transportation Authority meeting was rescheduled from late February due to inclement weather. The board last met in January, when agency staff revealed demand was still increasing for the GoZone rideshare service, resulting in climbing wait times for rides.
Board members will likely discuss the latest trends with the service, but one agenda item focuses exclusively on the A-train. A presentation by DCTA Deputy CEO Paul Cristina will “provide a general approach” for board members as they begin to “consider opportunities to enhance the value of the A-train as a regional asset,” according to the agenda.
According to a ridership report attached to Monday’s agenda, the A-train remains a modest contributor to DCTA’s total ridership. For the month of January, bus ridership (including the agency’s University of North Texas service) came in at 82,856 trips, while the GoZone service provided 48,304 rides. Rail ridership finished the month at 11,717, a decrease from December’s 12,679.
GoZone customer support
Also on Monday’s agenda is an amendment to the contract between DCTA and New York-based Via Transportation, which is responsible for the GoZone service. If approved, DCTA would pay Via about $240,000 to continue providing phone and email customer support for the service, which it’s been doing for no additional cost up to this point.
The topic was discussed during January’s meeting but is being brought back for approval Monday. Via has provided the customer support at no additional charge since Oct. 1, as to not overwhelm DCTA’s customer service operations. The company extended that offer through the beginning of March, and DCTA will now need to pay for it.
DCTA staff want to pay for Via to provide the support through the end of the fiscal year, which would total $242,200 — about $35,000 per month for seven months. A memo states customer support for other transportation types would be negatively impacted if DCTA were to take on the responsibility for GoZone as well.
Contract with CEO
Board members will revisit DCTA’s contract with CEO Raymond Suarez, a topic they spent hours on in closed session during January’s meeting.
The board went into executive session to “consider a second amended and restated employment agreement between Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).” Board chair Cesar Molina also said members would discuss the duties of general counsel.
Denton representative Alison Maguire initially tried to make a motion to hold the discussion in open session, but DCTA attorney Joe Gorfida said either he or Suarez would need to waive the right to go to closed session. Maguire withdrew her motion at that point and, reached after the meeting, declined to comment on why she wanted the topic to be discussed publicly.
Once the board reconvened, Molina said the agenda item was being pulled so the agency’s attorney could “prepare a package as we discussed.” No action was taken. The same agenda item has now been placed at the end of Monday’s meeting.
Instructions for viewing or participating in the meeting, which will begin Monday at 10 a.m., can be found on DCTA’s website.