Despite local opposition, The Denton County Transportation Authority has approved the launch of its upcoming on-demand ride service, GoZone, giving the majority of its Connect fixed bus routes 90 days of overlap from the program’s Sept. 7 launch date.
DCTA has long been working out the details of the ride-share program, constructed with the goal of shifting riders to an on-demand model, citing decreasing ridership in existing fixed bus routes. In a presentation to Denton County commissioners in May, DCTA staff projected the model would greatly increase service time for a small increase in cost, describing it as part of the evolution of public transportation.
Upon the program’s launch on Sept. 7, which was unanimously approved Thursday at DCTA’s July board meeting, riders in the agency’s three member cities — Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village — will schedule trips primarily through a mobile app. The New York City-based Via Transportation has been contracted to service those rides through a fleet of up to 30 minivans, varying in size at any given time based on usage.
As part of the new model, all but two Connect bus routes have been given 90 days of overlap from GoZone’s launch date. That means Routes 1, 2, 4 and 6 in Denton and Routes 21 and 22 in Lewisville will be discontinued in December, barring the DCTA board extending them further. Routes 3 and 7 in Denton have been given longer — six months — before the board examines their long-term future.
Existing on-demand services are being slashed as well, though the program will not impact DCTA’s university routes. For the first six months, a single ride will cost 75 cents, a day pass $3, a week’s pass $15 and a month’s pass $48 as part of a promotional period.
Due to its removal of several bus routes, GoZone has received local pushback from several residents, including some members of the Denton City Council. The program’s required public involvement process, which lasted months, yielded 1,053 open form comments, according to a report at Thursday’s meeting.
Of the comments, the report states, 11% were positive, 54% neutral, 30% negative and 5% mixed. Staff identified four main “themes,” including concerns over the removal of fixed routes and the focus on smartphones as a booking method, though passengers can also schedule the on-demand rides through DCTA’s web portal, calling the agency directly or going to the Downtown Denton Transit Center.
At Thursday’s meeting, several Denton residents and university students either sent in comments to be read or spoke in-person, with over a dozen participating to oppose various parts of the program. That participation was spurred on in part by No Bus Cuts Denton, a social media account that has amassed hundreds of followers across Twitter and Facebook since it started in May.
Tonight is the last virtual town hall meeting for the GoZone on-demand rideshare service proposed by DCTA. If you, too, are concerned, I encourage you to join the virtual town hall tonight, Wednesday, 6/16/21 at 6PM at https://t.co/2S8cZPHmnH #Denton #DentonTX #DentonTexas— Alison Maguire - Denton City Council District 4 (@AlisonforDenton) June 16, 2021
Time-Sensitive Call to Action!— Deb Armintor (@debfordenton) July 18, 2021
Tell DCTA: Don't defund fixed route bus service! https://t.co/ZwRQuyqWg5
Multiple Denton City Council members have publicly joined in the opposition, including Alison Maguire and Deb Armintor. Days before GoZone’s approval, Denton City Council members approved the city’s own resolution suggesting DCTA overlap the Connect routes and GoZone service for a minimum of six months.
The long-term status of the fixed bus routes is still up in the air, as DCTA’s board can take action to extend them past December. But it’s now official: Come September, GoZone is a go.