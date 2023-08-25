The Denton County Transportation Authority board approved next year’s budget, got an update on GoZone ridership numbers and spoke about the possibility of a new A-train station in Corinth during Thursday’s board meeting.
DCTA’s conversations with Corinth to construct a station there have been up and down in the past, without resolution. Now, DCTA CEO Paul Cristina says it’s back on the table.
According to the board agenda packet, the 2024 budget will be about $70 million, with expenses net depreciation of $50.3 million, and capital outlay and major maintenance of $35.7 million.
The budget will go into effect on Oct. 1.
While the board approved the budget, other DCTA officials provided updates on additional agency services.
GoZone contract and ridership numbersJavier Trilla, DCTA’s vice president of innovation and information technology, discussed the 2024 GoZone contract renewal.
GoZone will be entering year three of four if the contract with GoZone parent company Via is approved next month. Trilla said the board has to start preparing to discuss what to do after the contract expires.
“It’s also important to know that this would be year three of a four-year contract with GoZone,” Trilla said. “We have to begin to work this fiscal year of thinking about what comes next after year four for the contract.”
During the meeting, Maurice Bell, DCTA’s chief operating officer, discussed GoZone ridership numbers.
With the exception of March 2022 and September 2022, Bell told the board that the average 24-minute wait time for a ride has been below the average Via wait time.
“We have stayed below that and are doing really well,” Bell said.
Bell showed Denton ridership data numbers from September 2021 through July 2023. From June 2022 through June 2023, ridership has remained steady, with more than 50,000 riders monthly.
Bell also presented Lewisville ridership data to the board and said ridership has grown. Ridership in Lewisville is between 19,000 and 21,000 from March through July of this year.
“Lewisville is probably one of the most unique because we see some real good numbers that continue to maintain a steady peak,” Bell said.
As for Highland Village, which GoZone also serves, ridership has increased this year, peaking at 938 riders in July. “We added additional service there, and as you can see, it’s continuing to grow,” Bell said.
This year, GoZone safety improvements included expanded driver training and a strict “two-strike” policy to ensure quick removal of underperforming drivers.
Corinth station and downtown Carrollton terminalCristina, DCTA’s CEO, gave an update on a 2022 A-train enhancement study. The study details included proposing a new DCTA station in Corinth and an expanded extension to downtown Carrollton.
The potential expanded extension to Carrollton was considered due to the ongoing construction of Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line project line, which will stop at the DART Downtown Carrollton station.
The proposed DCTA expanded extension would connect riders to the DART Downtown Carrollton station.
The Silver Line project is a 26-mile line that will connect DFW International Airport to Shiloh Road in Plano. The line will pass through seven cities: Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and Plano.
Constructino on the Silver Line is expected to be completed by 2025 or 2026.
Cristina gave three operating headway considerations for the Corinth station, including 30-minute, 20-minute and 15-minute station time plans.
The 30-minute time consideration would cost about $60.5 million to add the Corinth station and downtown Carrollton extension.
The 15-minute consideration would cost about $259.7 million. While the 15-minute consideration would cost more, the board agreed that it would be the best option out of the three.
“So that feels like a pretty good solution, and if you’re in an off-peak period for the Green Line, you’d have a good connection, and then you’re going to wait a maximum of 15 minutes for the Silver Line train,” Cristina said.
Cristina said the board will need to remain engaged with DART officials and Corinth city officials in the long run.
