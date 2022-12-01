The Denton County Transportation Authority put safety under the spotlight at Thursday’s board meeting, approving an updated safety plan and announcing the hire of a safety and compliance director.
For many residents, the safety of DCTA’s various programs has risen to the forefront in the past year. That’s largely because of the new GoZone rideshare service, which has gained a local reputation for poor driving quality.
On Thursday, the general safety of all the agency’s programs took center stage. Firstly, CEO Paul Cristina introduced Bracey Goodwin IV, DCTA’s new director of safety and compliance. Taking over a new position, Goodwin is responsible for ensuring federal requirements and DCTA’s “own standards” for safety.
In an interview last month about the future of DCTA, Cristina said the agency was hiring someone to the position so it could track safety standards across all its transportation types.
“[GoZone contractor] Via has a safety program, North Texas Mobility Corporation has a safety program for the bus operation, Rio Grande Pacific has a safety plan and safety standards for the rail operation,” Cristina said. “This director of safety and compliance is the umbrella over all of those modes, to make sure that they’re doing the things they’re saying they’re going to do.”
So what does safety look like for DCTA? Board members and staff discussed the topic because the agency needed to revise its Public Transportation Agency Safety plan. The plan was adopted back in 2020, but new federal laws necessitated changes.
The new requirements include forming a safety committee, working on strategies for infectious diseases, coming up with a new way to calculate safety performance targets and engaging more with frontline workers.
Boiled down, the plan essentially outlines how DCTA evaluates its safety measures and results, then reports it to transportation administration at the federal level. The safety committee, formed earlier this year, has already met to discuss that evaluation process.
Under new requirements, the agency’s going to be evaluating metrics such as the rate of fatalities and rate of injuries per 100,000 miles of service. The data will come from a look at the past three years, as a rolling average.
There’s also going to be more direct involvement in the process. For example, the safety and compliance director will be going out in person to identify any potential hazards.
“Looking inside of our shops, looking at where people get on and off of vehicles — again, anywhere where a person might have an exposure or a risk,” Cristina said. “Imagine a list of risks that have been identified … and then we index those risks based on what’s the probability of that sort of safety incident occurring, and then if it does occur, how severe is it?”
Cristina said other industries, such as aviation, have been using a similar approach.
Denton board representative Alison Maguire asked for clarification on how the agency looks at incidents in which there’s no injury. The Federal Transit Administration has certain qualifications for a “safety event,” which can look at injuries, but also monetary damage to vehicles.
That allows for some smaller incidents to fall through the cracks, because they don’t meet the criteria to be reported. However, Cristina said it will be important to get a grasp on the “immeasurables” as well.
“People can easily see when things happen on the road, and it causes things to go in people’s minds,” Cristina said. “We need to be able to not just evaluate our performance from the measurables, but also the immeasurables, the stories that other people have in their mind about how safe our service is. That’s part of how we communicate about our service.”
