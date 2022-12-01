DCTA
A Denton County Transportation Authority bus stops for riders at the Downtown Denton Transit Center. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

The Denton County Transportation Authority put safety under the spotlight at Thursday's board meeting, approving an updated safety plan and announcing the hire of a safety and compliance director.

For many residents, the safety of DCTA's various programs has risen to the forefront in the past year. That's largely because of the new GoZone rideshare service, which has gained a local reputation for poor driving quality.

