The Denton County Transportation Authority has reached a consensus on fixed bus routes: With the exception of one Denton route and both of Lewisville's routes, the agency's Connect service has been continued through September 2022.
The decision came Thursday, after hours of debate between DCTA staff and board members. Of the eight Connect service bus routes, six were set for termination Dec. 7, with Denton Routes 3 and 7 running until March.
Agency staff, in coordination with representatives from GoZone contractor Via Transportation, proposed a multifaceted plan to change up the routes, integrate them into the rideshare app and run the two services simultaneously. DCTA CEO Raymond Suarez outright recommended the proposal be approved.
By the end, the board unanimously approved a modified version of the proposal. Connect Routes 1 (Denton) and 21 and 22 (Lewisville's only two routes) will be discontinued, while the rest of Denton's bus service and a new Denton Route 5 will start up to run alongside GoZone. The routes were extended through at least September 2022, the end of the current budget year.
It took hours of debate for board members to reach a consensus. Vice chair TJ Gilmore, also DCTA's Lewisville representative and the city's mayor, and board secretary Sam Burke opposed several aspects of the proposal. Denton representative Alison Maguire and Highland Village representative Dianne Costa were in favor of it.
Much of Gilmore’s and Burke’s hesitancy on the proposal came down to budget impact. Gilmore argued several routes — including many that ended up being continued — simply weren’t pulling their weight. The agency had planned for many months prior to GoZone’s launch to get rid of the routes based on ridership data, and he said DCTA could be getting “swayed by a very small contingent.”
“If I was the bus driver unions, I would be fighting tooth and nail everywhere, because it may only be 15, 16 jobs here in Denton County, but across the country it’s thousands,” Gilmore said. “So I totally get that angle and why they’re making that argument. But I will tell you, if 912 signatures is what’s making us move this whole thing, out of those 912, only 311 of them come from Denton County. … I’m just not seeing the pushback from our residents that say GoZone is a bad deal.”
Gilmore was referring to a petition organized by the labor activist group No Bus Cuts Denton. On the other side, Maguire and Costa both cited the Denton City Council resolution asking for the routes to be given at least six months after GoZone’s launch. Maguire, who sits on the Denton council and is an outspoken supporter of the bus service, called the new proposal an "outstanding plan."
"Different board members, perhaps, have different goals for what 'moving people' looks like," Maguire said. "I think that what's been presented to us is an outstanding plan to use microtransit to enhance and facilitate our fixed route service in a way that would serve everybody."
Because Lewisville lost its two bus routes in the revised proposal, Gilmore asked for something in return, saying money shouldn't just be dumped into one member city. That ended up being a guarantee that GoZone would station a minimum number of vehicles in Lewisville at all times, as well as a rate qualifier for Lewisville residents. He also secured an agreement that if an additional mileage cost is ever added to the rideshare service, the city's residents would have to pay only the flat rate.
The discontinued routes will run until Dec. 24, and the many changes to the existing fixed routes, as well as incoming Route 5 will go into effect in March. The approved proposal will end up costing DCTA just over $1 million.
Meeting trouble
Thursday's meeting encountered several technical troubles, being shut down twice. Not long into the meeting, several attendees "Zoom bombed" it, writing on the screen and playing music.
The meeting was shut down for several minutes then and came back online with a password. The Denton Record-Chronicle was sent the password by a DCTA spokesperson, and the meeting was shut down once again over half an hour later. The meeting came back up some time later, this time without a password, and the rest of the deliberations continued without interruptions.