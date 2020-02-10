181115_drc_news_DCTA_15.JPG
Riders take the bus and train to their next destination at the Downtown Denton Transit Center. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC

A combination of staffing shortages and maintenance issues affected DCTA bus service Monday. 

Denton County Transportation Authority riders got a flurry of alerts Monday morning saying that service was reduced for Denton Connect Routes 2 and 7, which circulate between the downtown transit center and Denton's two major hospitals. 

Other rider alerts announced a missed crosstown run on Route 4 and service reduction on Route 8, but agency spokeswoman Adrienne Hamilton later said that Route 8 service was not reduced. 

Hamilton could not say what the average delay was for riders on Monday, but added that the service reduction was temporary.   

