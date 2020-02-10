A combination of staffing shortages and maintenance issues affected DCTA bus service Monday.
Denton County Transportation Authority riders got a flurry of alerts Monday morning saying that service was reduced for Denton Connect Routes 2 and 7, which circulate between the downtown transit center and Denton's two major hospitals.
Other rider alerts announced a missed crosstown run on Route 4 and service reduction on Route 8, but agency spokeswoman Adrienne Hamilton later said that Route 8 service was not reduced.
Hamilton could not say what the average delay was for riders on Monday, but added that the service reduction was temporary.