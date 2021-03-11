The Denton County Transportation Authority reported several impacts from last month’s winter storms, including lower ridership and facility damage, and reaffirmed its mask requirement at Wednesday’s board meeting.
The board had not met in over a month, as Wednesday’s meeting was rescheduled from Feb. 25 in the aftermath of the storms. DCTA dedicated an agenda item to the weather’s impact, which included a steep ridership drop-off and damage to multiple facilities.
From Feb. 15 through 19, the authority suspended its UNT shuttle and A-train services, while its Denton & Lewisville Connect bus routes operated on a weekend schedule. Coupled with many residents staying home, bus ridership came in at just 756 rides for the week — a sharp decline from the previous week’s 3,341.
Rail service was suspended partially because of lost power to crossings, which also affected other DCTA facilities. Its Rail Operations and Maintenance Facility in Lewisville was without power for four days and limited to a generator backup, while its administrative office was completely without power for five days.
Both facilities flooded during the week, the Rail OMF from burst fire sprinklers and the administrative office from an adjacent tenant’s water damage. While DCTA staff have not identified any permanent damage to the office, the Rail OMF suffered “significant damage” after both the first and second floors were flooded.
Deputy Chief Executive Officer Kristina Holcomb said the authority’s rail contractor, Rio Grande Pacific Corporation, has coordinated the ongoing repair efforts, which included the use of commercial fans and dehumidifiers. As of Wednesday, the extent of the water damage and its cost is not yet known.
“The biggest question right now is if we dried it out enough to where nothing needs to be replaced,” Holcomb said. “We do not know the answer to that, but we should in the next couple of days.”
During the board’s discussion on the storms, Vice Chair Cesar Molina said agencies across the state will have to be more prepared for extreme cold moving forward.
“I can tell you from personal experience, [cities] considered many different disaster scenarios, from tornados, to terrorist events, to the dam at Lewisville Lake breaching — but we never considered a freeze below zero that lasted that long,” Molina said. “That is something all agencies are now rethinking.”
DCTA Chief Executive Officer Raymond Suarez addressed the authority’s mask policy Wednesday, the same day Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order rescinding the statewide mask mandate went into effect. He affirmed what the authority had previously announced via social media: that masks will continue to be a requirement on vehicles and at vehicle stops.
“DCTA is still required to follow the federal mask mandate for transit,” Suarez said. “So at this time, we’re still requiring masks to be worn on our transit system. What we’ve been able to tell so far is the majority of folks are still wearing their masks, and we’ve had very, very few folks that aren’t … we’ll continue to assess that as we move forward.”
Suarez also briefed board members on DCTA’s new ride program for Denton County COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Texas Motor Speedway. The program, which launched last week and shuttles registered vaccine recipients to and from TMS, gave rides to a total of 128 people across the week’s three clinics.
“There’s still some bumps, but I can tell you we received over 2,000 calls from people across the county looking for transportation to Texas Motor Speedway,” Suarez said. “That’s more than what we get in a month.”