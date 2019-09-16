The Denton County Transportation Authority is offering a free local pass as part of its annual State Fair of Texas ticket combo promotion.
Fair-goers can save $27 when buying a combination ticket through DCTA. The $16.50 package covers a local pass on the DCTA system, on Dallas Area Rapid Transit and admission to the State Fair of Texas.
The ticket combos can be purchased online for mail delivery, or in person at the Downtown Denton Transit Center, 604 E. Hickory St.
Combo tickets are not available through the mobile app, GoPass, and come with other limitations.
For more information, visit ridedcta.net.