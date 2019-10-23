In honor of Veterans Day, the Denton County Transit Authority will give veterans and active military personnel free rides on Monday, Nov. 11.
Veterans and active military personnel can receive these rides by showing a military ID, state-issued ID with veteran/military designation or discharge papers to DCTA bus or rail operators.
This promotion is valid for Denton and Lewisville Connect buses, Lewisville Lakeway and Denton Enterprise Airport on-demand service, Highland Village Connect Shuttle, A-train commuter rail and campus shuttles for the University of North Texas and North Central Texas College.
For more information about this promotion, visit ridedcta.net.