The Denton County Transportation Authority recently announced its 2020 public meeting schedule to get feedback from passengers and the community on transit service needs.
A Citizen's Advisory Team meets quarterly in Denton and also in Lewisville. DCTA welcomes passengers who are interested in improving the public transportation options by joining the team.
The first Lewisville team meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the DCTA offices, 1955 Lakeway Drive, Suite 260, Lewisville. Additional meetings are scheduled for April 14, July 14 and October 13 in Lewisville.
The first Denton team meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, in the Community Room at the Downtown Denton Transit Center, 604 E. Hickory St. Additional meetings are scheduled for April 16, July 16 and October 15 in Denton.
To join, contact Mary Worthington at mworthington@dcta.net.