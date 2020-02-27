LEWISVILLE — Two widely different experts offered their advice how the Denton County Transportation Authority might address its ridership woes: a frequent rider and a former Houston transit board member.
Rider Joe Gilbert and transit expert Christof Spieler addressed the board regular meeting Thursday. Spieler’s appearance was at the board’s invitation, the third such outside briefing the board has sought in the past several months. Gilbert came of his own accord, concerned about the decline in the quality of bus service he’s seen.
Overall DCTA ridership is down 10% compared to the same time last year, driven largely by declining A-train ridership and lower ridership around the University of North Texas and North Central Texas College campuses. Crosstown ridership on DCTA Connect buses is the only service bucking the trend, increasing 6% compared to last year.
“The issue is like cows following the same path every day — you’re not keeping up with the stops,” Gilbert said, detailing how difficult it has been for him to travel to the fast-growing Rayzor Ranch shopping area.
Gilbert also told the board he lives on Elm Street, which used to have bus stops.
“Now it’s two miles from my house to the nearest stop,” Gilbert said. “And to go to U.S. [Highway] 380, it’s all uphill.”
Gilbert uses a hand-powered wheelchair.
Spieler encouraged the board not to plan for modes of transportation (buses, trains or ride-hailing) but for the people DCTA serves. From 2010-18, Spieler was a board member of Houston METRO. The agency turned around its declining ridership during that time by redesigning its bus system as a grid and boosting service on the weekends.
It turned out, Houstonians needed the service and could better depend on it after the changes, Spieler said.
In other words, planning for a single purpose, like focusing DCTA’s train system on taking commuters to downtown Dallas, is a mistake.
“Denton County has a real opportunity for ridership,” he said.
He walked the board through a set of planning values that help make all transit systems successful, from the obvious importance of reliability, connectivity and frequency to the less understood quality of legibility.
Legibility is how well riders can “read” the system at a glance, whether for a first-time user, a foreign-language user or a regular rider who has to go somewhere new. In Houston, for example, buses are named after the roads they travel.
“Good transit routes match the structure of the city,” Spieler said. “If you understand the city, you understand the system.”
Above all, the system gets people where they want to go, which usually means in the middle of dense and active areas.
He gave the board a good rule of thumb to know when they were on the right track.
“If you plan a route and no one pushes back, you are planning a bad route,” Spieler said. “Every time we build in the middle of somewhere that people need to go, there will be a lot of push back.”