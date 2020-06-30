The Denton County Transportation Authority is purchasing about 5 acres to redevelop near the Charles Emery Old Town Station in downtown Lewisville.
The board of directors authorized a $2.3 million purchase price for 655 E. Main St. during its meeting Thursday. The contract includes a provision that allows the current owner additional time to vacate the property and reimburses them for relocation costs, which were estimated at about $500,000.
DCTA currently leases its corporate offices in an industrial office park in southern Lewisville, about one mile from the Hebron Station.