New changes oriented toward vehicle operators are coming for the Denton County Transportation Authority. Drivers will receive additional pay and some drivers who were furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be returning to their jobs.
“We can’t deliver service without them,” DCTA CEO Raymond Suarez said. “They’re the face of our agency. They interact with our customers. They are our brand. So, it’s not something that we wanted to fight. It’s something that we believe in.”
DCTA operators will be receiving “hero pay” for putting themselves at risk to perform an essential service. Operators that worked during the 10-week period after the first disaster declaration will be paid $150 a week for that time period.
Operators can also join the local chapter of the Amalgamated Transit Union. The national organization sent local chapters a letter and petition requesting hazard pay for COVID-19.
Dallas Area Rapid Transit uses the same ATU, and DCTA wanted to be consistent with nearby local transit agencies about their approach and strategy.
“I think that there’s certainly a desire to do what we think is the right thing and honor the folks … that are showing up in harm’s way that could have easily decided not to do that,” Suarez said. “I think the compensation, the hero pay, is important.”
DCTA is working toward extending hero pay to more employees in the agency, such as employees who clean buses and mechanics.
Additionally, DCTA is bringing back about 24 operators who were furloughed in the spring. As of Tuesday, 21 operators have been recalled.
In March, DCTA furloughed 18 operators when the University of North Texas cut back services. Thanks to an increase in service levels and their contract with UNT, Recker said that they’ll be able to refill all positions.
“This has been a really amazing experience to see the operators really rally,” Nicole Recker, vice president of DCTA said. “They truly believe in their job and the purpose of their role that they play in the community.”
In response, they worked with operators to ensure they have all the precautionary measures to make themselves and passengers safe during all points in the workday.
“Honing that communication with our officers has been vital in this process,” Recker said. “They are our eyes and our ears in the community.”
The precautions are used all across their facilities. There’s a new check-in process that involves taking employees’ temperatures daily. Additionally, drivers will get a daily supply of personal protective equipment.
“It’s definitely a year of significant change, but it’s also been very refreshing because it’s given us an opportunity to completely rethink transit, and the level of cooperation throughout the region has been spectacular,” Suarez said.
For the rest of the year and into 2021, DCTA will be providing new services such as on-demand service, brokering services and a cashless service reminiscent of Uber and Lyft.
“I don’t think anyone is going to claim having a crystal ball regarding COVID, but I think that we have some innovative strategies in place and a board that is extremely supportive, and I think that is a great recipe for success for DCTA,” Recker said.