LEWISVILLE — The Denton County Transportation Authority Board of Directors has a new way to follow the money after a consultant unveiled a model for tracking costs by city and by service.
Both the consultant who developed the model and DCTA staff called the model innovative, but Mayor Chris Watts, who represents Denton on the board, said he also expected the model to help the board answer important financial questions.
“Are we under-collecting on our third-party contracts?” Watts said.
Michael Walk, a transportation consultant with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, noted that DCTA is a small but complicated agency.
In addition to running the A-train and bus service in Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village, DCTA provides transit services to other entities through contracts.
The biggest contracts are with the University of North Texas and North Central Texas College to help students get from place to place. DCTA also has contracts with Lyft and other transportation companies to provide small-scale services outside the three member cities.
Denton, Highland Village and Lewisville contribute more than half of the agency’s annual budget through a half-cent sales tax collected in each city. DCTA has faced criticism for its inefficiencies, with some officials in those member cities wondering whether the cities are getting the best services for the tax money, particularly when viewed against the third-party contracts.
With the new model, which is still a draft, DCTA can be more transparent with its member cities about the money it is spending on services in each city.
Walk developed the model by sorting through DCTA’s financial data and by interviewing nearly every member of the administrative staff, he said.
Through a combination of both direct expenses (the A-train operating contract, for example) and variable percentages (bus driver payroll costs allocated by vehicle miles, for example), every penny of a year’s expenditures can be accounted for in the model.
Walk provided the board an example of what the 2018 fiscal year would look like in the model, but also said the model could be used to analyze financial data from any previous year.
For example, the model determined that DCTA spent about $231,910 to operate on-demand service in Frisco in 2018. Expressed as a percentage of the agency’s fixed costs, however, the model found DCTA incurred at least another $100,000 in administering Frisco’s contract helping seniors and people with disabilities schedule their rides with the service.
The model can help determine whether the agency is recovering its costs, and also whether it is being efficient. The agency is expected to hire a consultant to undergo such an efficiency study next year.
DCTA staff told the board that they expect to be able to update the model as the agency changes services and implements efficiency measures.