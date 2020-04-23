A longtime consultant to the Denton County Transportation Authority said Thursday the near-term forecast for sales tax revenue is filled with unknowns.
The COVID-19 pandemic and economic fallout are expected to affect DCTA’s budget. Half of the agency’s $45 million annual budget comes from sales tax collected in Denton, Highland Village and Lewisville. Meanwhile, ridership has cratered, triggering service cuts, including new service suspensions that will begin next month.
Chris Yeary, of Avenu Insights and Analytics, briefed the board during its virtual meeting Thursday, updating them on a proposed rule for internet sales and tax collection that is now stalled in Austin.
“This issue combined with the pandemic makes it a trying time to make a forecast,” Yeary said.
Before the pandemic — and before so many businesses turned to online tools to save their companies — the Texas Comptroller proposed rules for online sales tax collection that proved controversial.
The change follows a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair that ruled a state should be able to collect sales tax for goods sold inside its borders even if the seller had no physical presence there.
The Texas Legislature wrote new state laws last year in light of the high court’s decision. To follow, the Texas Comptroller wrote new rules and regulations, but critics say one of the Comptroller’s proposed rules goes too far.
The rule could ultimately discourage cities from using sales tax incentives to lure online retailers, but it also affects other aspects of online business, Yeary said.
If implemented as proposed, Lewisville could lose significant sales tax revenue from its new Amazon warehouse under the new rule. And, Yeary estimated, about 53% of DCTA’s sales tax revenue is collected in Lewisville.
About 42% is collected in Denton and the remaining 5% in Highland Village.
Yeary said a second public comment period on the proposed rule closed April 3, in the middle of statewide stay-at-home orders.
“We don’t know at all what will happen,” Yeary said. “Its status is unknown.”
The comptroller could drop the matter, modify the rule to align with public comments or issue it as proposed, Yeary said.
The staff briefed the board on additional cost-saving measures, which included more reductions in bus service. Beginning May 11, the agency will suspend both Bus 5 and Bus 8, which circulate between the downtown train station and Texas Woman’s University and University of North Texas, respectively.
The routes overlapped with Bus 6 and Bus 7, which are still running on a reduced schedule.
Weekly A-train service remains the same, running from Denton to Carrollton about every 30 minutes. But ridership had already dropped 30% in the past five years, before the pandemic.
DCTA President Raymond Suarez said he didn’t expect ridership levels to recover until 2021. The agency encourages riders to wear masks, outfits drivers with protective equipment and has stepped up cleaning and disinfection, but it will be months before people’s confidence being out in public returns, Suarez said.
The board agreed to extend two service contracts through July to give the staff time to renegotiate them. An exhaustive study determined that DCTA was not recovering its costs in providing transit services not only to UNT and North Central Texas College but also the city of Frisco and the McKinney Urban Transit District.
Renewing Frisco’s contract could cost that city nearly twice as much, board members said.
Although the finance staff projects collecting less sales tax between both the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years, DCTA has not signaled staff layoffs or other ways to reduce its payroll.
But Suarez told the board that everything is on the table, from renegotiating its contracts, including its rail operating contract, to taking a hard look at all its administrative costs.
The board’s budget workshops are scheduled for June and July.