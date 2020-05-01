181115_drc_news_DCTA_20.JPG

Riders take the bus and train to their next destination at the Downtown Transit Center. 

 Jeff Woo

Denton County Transportation Authority President Raymond Suarez told board members in a memo Friday that the agency laid off several staff members this week as a cost-saving measure. 

Suarez said the cuts were the full-time equivalent of 8.5 people, although his memo did not specify which positions were eliminated. The move was expected to save the agency about 19% in payroll costs for the current budget. 

In his memo to the board, Suarez said he would provide a full briefing during its full meeting in May. 

