Denton County Transportation Authority President Raymond Suarez told board members in a memo Friday that the agency laid off several staff members this week as a cost-saving measure.
Suarez said the cuts were the full-time equivalent of 8.5 people, although his memo did not specify which positions were eliminated. The move was expected to save the agency about 19% in payroll costs for the current budget.
In his memo to the board, Suarez said he would provide a full briefing during its full meeting in May.