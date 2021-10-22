A pharmacist prepares COVID-19 vaccines in New York in March. A scientific advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for many Americans.
Denton County Public Health is set to begin sending links this weekend to self-schedule Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster appointments for individuals who are considered high-risk, according to a news release.
The Moderna booster shot is to increase immunity for individuals who have gone six months or more since their second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
High-risk individuals who qualify for the booster must be either 65 or older, or be 18 and older and either live in a long-term care setting, have underlying medical conditions or work or live in high-risk settings.
People who were previously vaccinated by DCPH will be contacted by the health department and do not need to rejoin the DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist.
Moderna booster doses will also be offered by primary care providers and pharmacies.
Residents with questions or concerns can call DCPH’s COVID-19 call center in English and Spanish at 940-349-2585, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
