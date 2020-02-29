With Super Tuesday fast approaching, the Denton Record-Chronicle has you covered with everything you need to know to vote smart in the Denton County elections.
Inside
- Who’s on the ballot?
- Page 6A.
- Where do I vote?
- Page 6A.
Online
- Who do I vote for?
In our e-Edition
- What more do I need to know?
Coming Tuesday
- What’s happening?
- Through a partnership with students at the Mayborn School of Journalism at the University of North Texas, we will be posting real-time reports from county polling places and the County Elections Administration Office starting when polls first open and concluding when the last voter casts a ballot.
- What to watch?
- Record-Chronicle newsroom beginning in the evening, offering up-to-date coverage of the races that matter most to you.
- Where to go?
m; on our Facebook page,
c; and by following us on Twitter,
- How do I join in the fun?
- #DentonVotes
- Record-Chronicle