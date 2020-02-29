With Super Tuesday fast approaching, the Denton Record-Chronicle has you covered with everything you need to know to vote smart in the Denton County elections.

  • Who’s on the ballot?

A list of all the races and candidates appearing on ballots in Denton County can be found on

  • Where do I vote?

A list of all Election Day polling places, for both the Democratic and Republican primaries, can be found on

  • Who do I vote for?

Profiles of all the key Denton County races, along with pre-election coverage, candidate essays and videos, can be found on our website at

  • What more do I need to know?

All key election content regarding Denton County races — including Candidate Q&As, what’s on the ballot and more — can be found in the E section of our e-Edition at

  • What’s happening?

  • Through a partnership with students at the Mayborn School of Journalism at the University of North Texas, we will be posting real-time reports from county polling places and the County Elections Administration Office starting when polls first open and concluding when the last voter casts a ballot.
  • What to watch?

As well, through our running partnership with North Texas Television, we will be livestreaming from the

  • Record-Chronicle newsroom beginning in the evening, offering up-to-date coverage of the races that matter most to you.
  • Where to go?

Be sure to follow our live updates on our website,

  • How do I join in the fun?

Be sure to share your election experience on Twitter by using the hashtag

. You may even be retweeted by the

