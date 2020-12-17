State and regional gas prices are edging closer to topping $2 a gallon for the first time in months, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 5-cent spike in the statewide average gas price, to $1.91 a gallon.
That price is 32 cents less than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price jumped 4 cents on the week, to $2.20 a gallon — 25 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.16, while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.81 per gallon.
Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price spikes that outpaced the state at large, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington climbing 9 cents this week, to $1.97 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest-available price as $1.78 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 15 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
Prices at the pump in the Lone Star State jumped 5 cents as U.S. demand for retail gasoline increased week to week by nearly 5%, AAA reported. Weekly gasoline inventories remained relatively steady, and crude oil prices have been creeping upward to above $48 a barrel (WTI). Crude prices have been increasing on the news that the U.S. government has begun distributing COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. healthcare workers, according to Oil Price Information Service.
Thursday’s statewide gas price average for a gallon of regular unleaded is the highest price since early September, AAA noted. Still, the price for retail gas and crude oil, as well as demand, are moderately less than last year.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi still has the lowest average price of $1.88 a gallon, with Missouri second at $1.90 a gallon.