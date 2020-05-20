The Benjamin Lyon Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will honor World War I and World War II veterans at 10 a.m. Saturday at the I.O.O.F. and Oakwood cemeteries in Denton.
The group plans to place over 330 American flags inside commemorative medallion holders, according to a news release. Medallion holders will be installed by Randy Hunt and his volunteers, including a recent recipient of the NSDAR Distinguished Citizen Medal, Gary Steele.
The flags were donated by a veterans service organization for this project.
Chapter Vice Regent Genene Murphy and American History Committee Chair Georgianne Burlage stated in the release that necessary changes and adjustments have been made to comply with COVID-19 safety requirements.
To learn more about DAR, visit www.dar.org, www.texasdar.org/chapters/BenjaminLyon or www.facebook.com/BenjaminLyonNSDAR.