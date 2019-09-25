Here are some important dates and deadlines for the upcoming November 5 election:
Last day to register to vote – Oct. 7
Last day for ballot by mail application – Oct. 25
First day of early voting – Oct. 21
Last day of early voting – Nov. 1
Here are some important dates and deadlines for the upcoming November 5 election:
Last day to register to vote – Oct. 7
Last day for ballot by mail application – Oct. 25
First day of early voting – Oct. 21
Last day of early voting – Nov. 1
PEGGY HEINKEL-WOLFE can be reached at 940-566-6881 and via Twitter at @phwolfeDRC.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chic & Unique at Circa 77 Vintage
Our County's Best Designers
A Look Inside Shiloh Field
Spotlight on Justin
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.