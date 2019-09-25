Here are some important dates and deadlines for the upcoming November 5 election:

Last day to register to vote – Oct. 7

Last day for ballot by mail application – Oct. 25

First day of early voting – Oct. 21

Last day of early voting – Nov. 1

