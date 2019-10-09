The Daughters of the American Revolution marks its 129th anniversary on Friday by participating in the National DAR Day of Service. On this day, members from various DAR chapters have a chance to show their national pride and commitment to the organization.
This year, the Benjamin Lyon Chapter of Denton is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the official end of World War I by honoring Denton veterans buried in the IOOF and Oakwood cemeteries. More than 170 donated American flags will be placed by active members of the chapter at each WWI veteran gravesite at 3:30 p.m. Commemorative medallion markers that will hold the flags will be placed by members of the Historic Denton Inc. Members will meet at the entrance of the IOOF cemetery.
Approval to plant the flags was given by the city of Denton Parks and Recreation Department, which also is providing maps and identification of veteran graves.