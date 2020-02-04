State Democratic party officials have determined that Randy Daniels is ineligible to run for the party's nomination to Texas Senate District 12.
Daniels' name will remain on the printed ballot, along with fellow Senate hopeful Shadi Zitoon, a Democrat from Grapevine. However, any votes for Daniels won't count, according to party spokesman, Glen Maxey.
Zitoon will face incumbent state Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, in the November election. Nelson has held the seat that covers southern Denton County and part of Tarrant County since 1993.