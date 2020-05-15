Denton residents should keep an eye on the skies for the next 18 hours or so, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service expects strong to severe thunderstorms to roll through Denton County between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. tonight.
"High winds and hail are the main threat," said Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Fort Worth.
The weather service warns that wind gusts of 70 mph or more are possible, enough to down trees, fences and power lines and more.
Insurance experts encourage individuals to close garage and interior doors, as that has been shown to limit airflow inside a house and protect roofs.
The tornado threat is very low, but hail could reach 2-3 inches in diameter in some areas, meteorologists said.
As the system continues to move through the area, heavy rains are possible Saturday — the kind that can bring flash floods.
Hernandez said that if storms begin to "train," where the atmosphere sets up a line of moisture, flooding is possible.
In other words, an hour of heavy rains could trigger high water and dangerous driving conditions.
"The timing for that is from about 10 a.m. to 2-3 p.m.," Hernandez said.
The National Weather Service issues localized alerts on weather radios. In addition, residents in the city of Denton and Denton County can receive weather alerts by phone.
For other information on how to prepare for a storm, visit the city's emergency management web pages at cityofdenton.com.