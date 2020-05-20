The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Fort Worth announced that safety construction at Lewisville Lake Dam will close some recreation spots beginning June 1.
Popular fishing, hiking and kayaking spots at the dam outlet works will be closed at the Jones Road Gate and to the east.
Corps officials said the timeline for construction depends on the weather and management of flood waters.
Officials said the dam continues to perform as designed. However, about $150 million has been allocated to its repair. The dam was damaged by flooding rains in 2015.
Congress made the allocations after news stories published by the Denton Record-Chronicle and The Dallas Morning News in 2018 noted the damage and that Lewisville Lake dam was consider among the country's most dangerous.