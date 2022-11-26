To the Dallas Police Department, drunk driving strikes a personal chord. In just three weeks, an officer was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after their cars collided with vehicles driven by suspected intoxicated drivers.
Now, the city’s top cop says it’s time for change — and seven times the manpower.
The department’s driving under the influence unit will soon have seven permanent officers, Dallas police Chief Eddie García said. In 2021, there was only one.
“Any officer lost has a profound impact on our department, on our community,” García told The Dallas Morning News. “It’s our hope that … adding extra patrols will help us to even better enforce the law and keep impaired drivers off the road to make sure this doesn’t happen to another department or family.”
The enhanced efforts come as local and federal government officials also clamp down on impaired driving. Like other law enforcement entities, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department Assistant Chief Deputy Eddy Herrera said the county will have a mass enforcement initiative during the holidays.
Dallas police Officer Jacob Arellano died Oct. 12 after a wrong-way driver crashed into his SUV as he drove to work. Mayra Rebollar, 31, faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter and is jailed with bail set at $500,000.
The other officer, who has not been publicly named by Dallas police, was struck by a suspected drunken driver in a stolen vehicle. Angel Navarro, 20, faces charges of intoxication assault, accident involving serious bodily injury and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Drunken driving arrests increased nationwide and in Texas in 2020 and 2021 after decades of steady decline. So far this year, Texas appears to be on track to end with fewer DWI arrests than 2021 — but hundreds are still losing their lives.
“Texas has not had a deathless day on our roadways in more than 22 years now, and impaired driving is a big part of that,” said Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA Texas, at a news conference.
He said 1,077 people died due to drunk drivers on Texas roadways last year — which was a 9% increase over 2020 and an 18% increase over 2019.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 11,654 people died in alcohol-impaired traffic deaths throughout the country in 2020, a 14% increase from the previous year. A person dies every 45 minutes in the country due to drunken driving, the group said.
Also in 2020, 39% of Texas’ driving fatalities were alcohol-related, which was one of the highest statewide percentages nationwide, the NHTSA reported. The national average was 30%. In raw numbers, Texas had the highest number of alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities with 1,495 — followed by California with 1,159, then Florida with 871, according to the NHTSA.
García said any officer or citizen killed in a crash or incident as preventable as impaired driving is senseless.
“Traffic safety has always been a priority for the men and women of this department,” the chief added. “I am always looking at staffing for ways we can improve our presence and make our streets safer. Adding more patrols to this unit will undoubtedly do just that.”
Texas statistics
Through September of this year, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported 61,716 DWI arrests in Texas — which compares with 67,370 arrests during that same period in 2021.
From 2020 to 2021, Texas recorded an uptick. The agency reported 89,457 DWI charges in 2021, compared with 83,088 in 2020.
Dallas is seeing a similar downward trend in DWI arrests this year, according to police. Dallas police reported 1,234 arrests for driving under the influence through mid-November this year, which compares with 1,372 by this point in 2021. That number includes both alcohol- and drug- related DUI arrests.
Impaired driving still costs hundreds of lives. Dallas police Major Mark Villarreal, who oversees the department’s traffic unit, said since the start of 2021, police have recorded 111 fatal crashes in which alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor. In that same period, Dallas police also reported 1,694 injury crashes related to alcohol consumption, he said.
Police average about 40 to 50 DUI arrests monthly, but with more officers assigned to the unit, Villarreal anticipates the number will increase. That number also doesn’t include other alcohol- or drug- related charges, such as intoxication manslaughter or assaults tied to drunken driving.
District Attorney John Creuzot said at a news conference this month that 352 people were killed on Dallas County roads in 2021 — 97 of which involved an intoxicated driver. Emma Dugas, the state program manager for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said Dallas County had 2,259 alcohol-related crashes in 2021.
Creuzot said Dallas County’s fatal crash rate is 110% higher than Harris County, which has nearly double the population; 290% higher than Collin County; 183% higher than Denton County; and 127% higher than Tarrant County.
“We have a problem, obviously, here in Dallas County,” Creuzot said.
Creuzot said his office’s new vehicular crimes unit will be contacted by law enforcement the moment a crash happens, and will respond to the crash site as needed to help with enforcement of any legal matter.
“If you drink and drive and hurt someone, we will make sure that you are held accountable for your actions,” Creuzot said.
This month, Dallas County officials announced $5 Lyft discount QR codes at certain businesses during the holidays, and the district attorney’s office launched a new vehicular crimes unit. And last year, U.S. lawmakers passed legislation that would require smart technology by 2026 at the earliest in every new vehicle to prevent intoxicated people from driving.
Haunted by the loss
Suzanne Beatty’s 19-year-old daughter, Carly — a Frisco native who was an aspiring veterinarian and a sophomore at Texas A&M University — was killed in College Station after a drunk driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into her Sept. 14, 2019 as she walked home with two roommates.
Her roommates ran out of the way in time, but Beatty said at the news conference her daughter flew 15 feet in the air, landed on a grassy embankment and slid several feet from the impact. Carly was hospitalized and fell into a coma, her mother said.
About a week later, Carly died. Beatty said her daughter’s death ripped away a piece of her soul.
The driver, Pedro Puga, drove off after the crash, but was later arrested and sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to The Eagle.
“I am haunted by the loss of my daughter in every aspect of my life,” Beatty said. “Carly was an amazing girl and she did not deserve what happened to her. She had great dreams that she was working hard to achieve that have now ended due to someone else’s choice.
“Our family is caught in the reality between who we used to be and who we are now because of someone else’s choice.”