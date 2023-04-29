Wells Fargo & Company and the T.D. Jakes Group, which includes the Dallas megachurch pastor’s multiple enterprises, are joining together over the next decade with the goal of revitalizing neighborhoods and driving economic opportunity.
Wells Fargo said it could give as much as $1 billion in capital and financing to the effort, as well as grants from the Wells Fargo Foundation.
“This strategic partnership goes beyond a one-off capital investment and underscores our continued commitment to diverse and inclusive communities,” said CEO of Wells Fargo Charlie Scharf.
The money will first go towards Jakes’ most recent real estate venture outside of Atlanta. Last year, Jakes’ real estate group began purchasing nearly 100 acres of Fort McPherson, a historic former army base, with plans to create a mixed-use community.
The Wells Fargo Foundation and T.D. Jakes Foundation also plans to push capital into low-and moderate-income communities to increase homeownership and create businesses in several cities including Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas.
With the first project near Atlanta, the project is set to prioritize green space along with mixed-income housing and an array of single-family homes, townhomes and apartments, alongside grocers and healthcare.
Building out this kind of real estate development is not a new endeavor for the pastor-turned-businessman. Seated on a rare lush hill ten minutes from downtown Dallas is Capella Park, a master-planned 400-acre neighborhood funded by one of Jakes’ nonprofits, built just a mile from his megachurch, The Potter’s House.
Elements of the Fort McPherson development will be modeled after Jakes’ Dallas multigenerational community.
The union between the bank and the iconic Black pastor comes after a slew of discrimination and labor violation settlements throughout the last decade that challenged the bank’s reputation with historically marginalized groups.
In 2012, Wells Fargo agreed to pay a $184 million settlement to homeowners after customers alleged the bank discriminated against qualified Black and Latino borrowers in its mortgage lending from 2004 through 2009.
More recently, the bank agreed to pay $7.8 million in back wages and interest to resolve allegations of hiring discrimination in 2020, after the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs alleged Wells Fargo discriminated against more than 34,000 African-American applicants and hundreds of female candidates.
As the company worked to distance itself from past scandals, late last year the consumer banking giant was ordered to pay $3.7 billion in fines and refunds to customers by U.S. government regulators, after The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau listed out an abundance of consumer financial law violations, from illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as wrongly applied overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts.
The bureau said the bank’s bad behavior impacted more than 16 million customers.
Over the last two years, Wells Fargo has put big money into rectifying its relationships. The company closed $10 billion in financing through its community lending and investment group and $5.7 billion in financing through its group aimed at developing affordable housing and communities.
Jakes called the partnership disruptive in its ability to bring overdue transformation to Black and brown communities across the U.S.
“We recognize the need for CEOs like Charlie Scharf bending the arc and aim of Wells Fargo toward correcting systemic inequalities,” Jakes said. “We are committed to ensuring additional opportunities actually reach as many areas of need that we can influence.”
