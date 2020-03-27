A state district judge said Friday that he would not set aside a Dallas jury’s verdict — a recent finding that awarded nearly $4 million to two former Denton Municipal Electric employees who claim they were wrongfully fired three years ago.
The long-running case has paused for now as District Judge Martin Hoffman took up two other matters. He opened the court hearing Friday morning on Zoom but had to finish it via conference call when the online platform cut the hearing off.
First, Hoffman ordered the attorneys for Michael Grim and Jim Maynard and the city to mediate the case again over the next 60 days. Second, his court, the 68th District Court in Dallas, will seek an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on the state’s cap for such awards — a finding that could significantly reduce the jury’s award.
The pause also gives the city more time to prepare an appeal in the case. Denton has retained Chris Kratovil to represent it in the 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas.
Grim and Maynard filed the lawsuit in 2017, claiming that their firings were the result of retaliation. Their attorneys argued that council member Keely Briggs had leaked internal documents to the media in 2016 and that the city eventually fired Grim and Maynard as retaliation for reporting the leak. Briggs was never a party to the suit, nor was she sanctioned in connection with the matter. The city has argued it cannot be liable for a council member’s actions when that member is acting in an individual capacity.
Former Deputy City Manager Bryan Langley drafted the pair’s termination letters following an internal investigation into how DME awarded its contracts, including the $265 million the city paid two outside firms to build the Denton Energy Center.
During that investigation in 2017, Grim disclosed a quail hunting trip he took with a representative from one of those firms. Grim has claimed the trip took place after the city awarded Burns & McDonnell a $100 million contract to build the power plant.
Maynard, during a similar interview in 2017, disclosed a salmon fishing trip he went on with representatives of Burns & McDonnell and Wärtsilä. Engine manufacturer Wärtsilä was also eventually awarded a $100 million contract to supply engines to the power plant. Maynard said the trip took place before contracts were finalized with either company.
Both maintained the trips did not interfere with contract negotiations.
Hoffman told attorneys to expect guidance from court officials on how to hold mediation during “stay at home” orders that are part of the COVID-19 pandemic response.
He also told both sides to expect to come back before him in the next 60-90 days for another hearing before he would render a final judgment on the verdict.