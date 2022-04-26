Dallas-Fort Worth home prices keep growing at an exceedingly fast pace.
At a record 28.8%, the latest year-over-year home cost increase for the region is one of the highest ever recorded in the monthly S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index report.
Home prices nationwide saw a 19.8% annual gain in February. Phoenix, Tampa and Miami reported the highest gains of the 20 cities surveyed in the index.
“That level of price growth suggests broad strength in the housing market, which is exactly what we continue to observe,” S&P’s Craig Lazzara said in the report. He added, however, that rising mortgage rates may soon have an impact on home prices.
“The macroeconomic environment is evolving rapidly and may not support extraordinary home price growth for much longer,” he said.
The index compares sales price changes of specific properties over time. Case-Shiller’s price estimate is considered more accurate than home sales data from real estate agents, which can be influenced by the type of properties that are selling each month.
Dan Handy, an economic data analyst for Zillow, said that while low inventory and higher rates and prices could drain the pool of buyers eventually, the housing market remains very competitive, with listings going under contract after about a week on the market and homes continuing to sell above asking price.
“There are fewer than half the number of homes on the market than at this time in 2019 — the last comparable period prior to the pandemic — yet sales continue to trend above pre-pandemic levels,” Handy said in a statement. “Changes in inventory and affordability will remain key to the housing decisions of prospective buyers in the months ahead.”
Local prices have been affected by a severe shortage of properties on the market and high population growth in the area.
The median home price across North Texas reached $380,000 in March, up 22%, according to the North Texas Real Estate Information System and the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.
The four major DFW counties all saw double-digit declines in listings in March, according to the MetroTex Association of Realtors. The situation is most dire in Collin County, which had just a half month’s supply of listings last month and is now seeing pricing higher than in the Austin area.
Dallas-Fort Worth had just 0.7 months of available inventory in the first quarter, with 6,865 homes available, according to Texas Realtors. A balanced market between buyers and sellers would have about six months’ worth of supply.