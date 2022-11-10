Authorities on Wednesday identified the two people killed in a murder-suicide at the Dallas County medical examiner’s office Tuesday afternoon.
Beth Frost, 46, who was a medical examiner at the office, and James Frost, 51, were found dead about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday of apparent gunshot wounds in a second-floor office of the Stemmons Corridor building, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said.
A second employee of the office was injured, but that person’s condition and identity were not released.
The sheriff’s office said the Frosts were married but estranged. James Frost is believed to have shot his wife and the other employee before turning the gun on himself, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.
According to LinkedIn, Beth Frost had been with the office as a medical examiner since June 2020, coming from the Maricopa County medical examiner’s office in Phoenix, where she had worked for three years.
She was the Dallas office’s forensic pathology fellow from 2016 to 2017.
She received her doctorate in osteopathic medicine from Kansas City University in 2012 before completing her residency at the University of Kentucky.
James Frost, who went by “Jed,” played basketball for the University of Missouri from 1990 to 1994, and became a teacher and basketball coach at Odessa and Park Hill South high schools near Kansas City after graduating, according to a 2013 Inside Columbia magazine article. He continued his involvement with the sport at the college level with positions at Iowa State University and the University of Hawaii.
When he returned to the mainland so Beth Frost could attend medical school in Kentucky, he became an insurance and financial representative, the article says.
Jed Frost later started a custom luxury leather bag business, FROST, with the bags ranging in price from $5,000 to $75,000. It’s unclear whether he was still operating the business at the time of his death.
‘Conflict of personalities’
Dallas County court records show Beth Frost filed for divorce on May 2. The couple had been married since July 2001, according to the filing, and had two children together — a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.
The grounds for divorce detailed in the filing said the marriage had become “insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between Beth and Jed that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”
Though the initial filing said Beth Frost wasn’t requesting any protective orders or custody of their children, court records show a child custody evaluation was ordered in early October
The filing also said Beth Frost believed Jed Frost would enter into agreements for both access to their children and their estate.
“Beth prays for general relief,” the filing concludes.
Financial issues
According to a lawsuit filed Aug. 2 in Dallas County, Jed Frost’s father was seeking $228,916 he said the couple owed him from a series of loans.
James Frost Sr. said he gave them the money to purchase property, including one house in 2006 and another in 2010, along with covering medical and living expenses, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit said the couple had paid just under $75,000 toward the balance and was “fully aware” James Frost Sr. expected to be repaid in full. However, the lawsuit goes on to say when he demanded the remaining payment from the couple, they refused.
An October court filing shows that Beth Frost denied her father-in-law’s allegations and requested that the lawsuit be consolidated into the divorce case.
Court records also show that Jed Frost agreed earlier this year to pay Bank of America about $12,000 and that, in a separate case, State Farm Federal Credit Union was suing him over a loan of about $50,000; he denied owing the money.