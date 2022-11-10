20221108_shotsfired_01
Buy Now

Law enforcement respond to an active-shooter call at the Dallas County medical examiner’s office on Nov. 8 in Dallas.

 Smiley N. Pool

Authorities on Wednesday identified the two people killed in a murder-suicide at the Dallas County medical examiner’s office Tuesday afternoon.

Beth Frost, 46, who was a medical examiner at the office, and James Frost, 51, were found dead about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday of apparent gunshot wounds in a second-floor office of the Stemmons Corridor building, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said.

Recommended for you