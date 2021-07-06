The two women who drowned at Lewisville Lake on July Fourth were sisters, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Teegan Joicara Hill, 31, and Troinee Demonika Broom, 28, fell from a boat at the lake Sunday evening. Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens were notified about the possible double drowning around 8 p.m. after the two women didn’t resurface.
The sisters fell from their boat near Pilot Knoll Park in Highland Village. According to Highland Village officials, neither was wearing a life preserver.
Hill was from Lancaster and Broom was from Dallas. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner placed their times of death at 12:01 a.m. and 12:28 a.m., respectively.
A spokesperson from Parks and Wildlife said Tuesday the drowning is still under investigation.
Game wardens found the women late Sunday and the Lewisville Fire Department’s dive team recovered their bodies, according to Parks and Wildlife.