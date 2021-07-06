The two women that drowned at Lake Lewisville on July Fourth were sisters, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Teegan Joicara Hill, 31, and Troinee Demonika Broom, 28, fell from a boat at the lake Sunday evening. Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens were notified about the possible double drowning around 8 p.m. after the two sisters didn’t resurface.
The sisters fell from their boat near Pilot Knoll Park in Highland Village. According to Highland Village officials, neither were wearing life preservers.
Hill was from Lancaster and Broom was from Dallas. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner placed their times of death at 12:01 a.m. and 12:28 a.m. respectively.
A spokesperson from Parks and Wildlife said Tuesday the drowning is still under investigation.
Game wardens found the women late Sunday and the Lewisville Fire Department’s dive team recovered the sisters, according to Parks and Wildlife.