Dallas-Fort Worth home sales were down 22% last month from a year before, marking the first decline of more than 20% since around May 2020, when the start of the COVID-19 pandemic stalled buying and selling activity.
About 6,600 homes sold in Dallas-Fort Worth in October, according to the latest report from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University and North Texas Real Estate Information Systems.
The region’s median home price has declined over the last few months from a peak of $435,000 in May and June. In October, the median was $400,000, still up 11% from a year before.
“Prices have been holding up reasonably well, but I don’t know how long that will continue,” said Jim Gaines, an economist with the Texas Real Estate Research Center.
Gaines said the market is returning to normal after record-low mortgage rates of the past few years led to a surge in buying and selling activity. The Federal Reserve essentially took its foot off the gas by raising interest rates, Gaines said.
“The fuel is being taken away, so the market is going to slow down,” he said.
In October, the average rate for a 30-year home loan soared above 7% for the first time in two decades, making monthly payments cost hundreds of dollars more than they did just a year before, when rates were at about 3%. This has sidelined many potential buyers.
Buyers still in the market have had more leverage on deals and homes have been sitting longer, leading sellers to make compromises on contracts and settle at lower prices. The number of listings on the market is about double what it was a year ago, with more than 19,000 homes up for sale in D-FW.
“At some point in time, sellers will have to re-evaluate,” said Bill Head, director of communications for the MetroTex Association of Realtors. “If houses are staying on the market a lot longer, you have to adjust on the run.”
But despite the downturn, home prices are soaring more than in other Texas metros as the region continues to attract employers and see population growth. The region’s home supply is also the tightest in the state.