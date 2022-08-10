Higher grocery, electricity and gasoline bills pushed inflation in Dallas-Fort Worth area well above the national average with a yearly increase of 9.4% in July.

The U.S. inflation rate, while still way too high for struggling household budgets, at least ticked in the right direction: down. The U.S. rate declined in July to 8.5% vs. a 40-year peak of 9.1% the prior month, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The D-FW consumer price index is reported every other month and was 9.1% in May.

