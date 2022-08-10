Higher grocery, electricity and gasoline bills pushed inflation in Dallas-Fort Worth area well above the national average with a yearly increase of 9.4% in July.
The U.S. inflation rate, while still way too high for struggling household budgets, at least ticked in the right direction: down. The U.S. rate declined in July to 8.5% vs. a 40-year peak of 9.1% the prior month, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The D-FW consumer price index is reported every other month and was 9.1% in May.
Anyone in North Texas shopping for an electric utility provider will find affirmation in the 47.3% increase in D-FW electricity costs reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Southwest region office.
Likewise for grocery shoppers: D-FW grocery prices increased 15.5%. And while gasoline prices have trended lower this summer, the cost to fill up in North Texas remains 43.2% higher than a year ago.
D-FW housing costs increased 10% in July, driven up by a 9.2% increase in rents. Other data and anecdotes all signify much higher rent prices in D-FW as demand for apartments exceeds the supply.
Demand for everything goes up in a growing economy, and Dallas-Fort Worth is growing faster than most markets, as illustrated by its job growth. The region added 293,900 jobs since last June and that rate of growth was second in the U.S. only to Las Vegas. In absolute numbers, only New York and Los Angeles created more jobs.
Higher energy prices are imbedded throughout the economy, said Julie Percival, regional economist for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in Dallas.
But energy is taking up a disproportionate share of the increase in D-FW inflation, she said. “Normally it might represent 10% of an increase this time of year. But now more than one-third of the increase [from a year ago] is from energy costs.”
Higher electric bills over the past two months alone represented almost half the inflation increase since May, she said.
“It’s a big one-two punch to have the cost of shelter and utilities up at the same time,” Percival said, and that help explain why D-FW prices are rising faster than the U.S. average.
At least the big consumer expense of gasoline is going down, she said.
Gas prices have been declining for two months, and the scary forecasts have largely gone away.
AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said it’s possible the national average will fall below $4 a gallon this week. The national average is $4.010 a gallon, down from $4.684 a month ago as the price of oil has started to decline on recession fears.
The Texas average of $3.512 a gallon, while still up from a year ago, is down significantly from $4.241 a month ago, according to AAA Texas.
People have cut back on driving even in this peak summer driving season, according to Energy Information Administration data. Changing driving habits is one of the few ways households can lower the price they pay for necessities.
“Consumers are getting a break at the gas pump but not at the grocery store. Food prices, especially costs for food at home, continue to soar,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. He’s also expecting the “knee-buckling pace” of housing costs, which represented the largest slice of July U.S. inflation, to continue to move higher for months.
The 13% increase in overall D-FW food prices, which includes eating out at restaurants, was the highest since April 1979, Percival said.
While many are heralding the drop in U.S. inflation, Percival said, it may be a few more months before there’s real price relief. Lower prices take time to work their way to lower transportation and shipping costs that affect just about everything, she said.