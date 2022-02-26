WASHINGTON — Texas senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz didn’t think Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was worthy of a seat on a powerful federal appeals court last spring. On Friday, they promised open minds —and close scrutiny — as President Joe Biden picked her for the Supreme Court, a history-making choice.
“The people of Texas deserve a rigorous investigation of Judge Jackson’s nomination,” said Cruz, who had called Biden’s pledge to pledge to name the court’s first Black female discriminatory and “offensive.” “I will closely scrutinize her record” to ensure that she would be “an impartial jurist, not a robed partisan.”
Three weeks ago, Cruz called Biden’s pledge “an insult to Black women” and an affront to everyone else, arguing that “Black women are what, 6% of the US population? He’s saying to 94% of Americans, I don’t give a damn about you. You are ineligible.”
Regardless of his opposition when Biden elevated Jackson to the appeals court last June, and “concerns about how President Biden is handling this nomination process,” Cruz promised to give her “careful consideration.”
Of the 115 people who have served on the Supreme Court, all but seven have been white men.
Texans in the Congressional Black Caucus — all Democrats — were thrilled Friday.
“This is a historic moment,” said Dallas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson. “Judge Jackson will bring an impressive record of both legal and lived experience to our highest court. I look forward to a quick, strong, and bipartisan confirmation in the Senate.”
Biden called Jackson’s credentials top notch.
She’s been a federal judge since 2013, when President Barack Obama named her to a trial court in the nation’s capital. Like Cruz, she is a top graduate of Harvard Law School who clerked at the Supreme Court for liberal Stephen Breyer, whose retirement opened the vacancy she would fill.
“She is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice,” Biden said.
Just three Republicans supported Jackson’s confirmation on June 14 to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. The two Texas Republicans, both members of the Judiciary Committee that will hold the confirmation hearings, were not among them.
That vote was 53-44.
“I’m looking forward to meeting with Judge Jackson and conducting a thorough review of her background and record in the coming weeks,” said Cornyn. “The Senate will perform its constitutional duty of providing advice and consent as it has always done for nominees to our nation’s highest court. Ultimately I will be looking to see whether Judge Jackson will uphold the rule of law and call balls and strikes, or if she will legislate from the bench in pursuit of a specific agenda.”
He made no mention of the groundbreaking aspect of the nomination.
The other Black woman who represents Texas in Congress, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston, was effusive. Asserting that Jackson has “one of the finest legal minds of her generation,” she noted another milestone: Jackson would also be the high court’s first former federal public defender.
“She recognizes and understands the importance of the Court’s historic role as defender and guardian of the rights of the poor, the powerless, and the marginalized,” Jackson Lee said. “She will be a great Justice and a role model to women and girls everywhere, especially little black girls, that in America all things are possible with hard work and determination.”
President Lyndon Johnson, a Texas Democrat, named the first Black justice, Thurgood Marshall, in 1967. When Marshall retired in 1991 another Texas president, Republican George Bush, picked the second Black justice, Clarence Thomas, who remains a leading conservative on the court.
Democrats recalled that Bush’s focus on choosing another Black justice prompted none of the Republican grumbling that Cruz and some others have aimed at Biden for his pledge.
President Ronald Reagan, a Republican, named the first female justice, Sandra Day O’Connor, in 1981.
Three of the five women ever to serve on the court are there now: Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, both named by Democrat Barack Obama, and Amy Coney Barrett, named by Republican Donald Trump.
Battle lines formed quickly. The Republican National Committee derided Jackson as “a politician in robes.”
“Biden never planned on bringing the country together. That’s why nominating a far-left judge may be the only promise Biden has kept. He could have nominated a mainstream, consensus nominee. But true to form, Biden abandoned any pretense of unity,” said GOP spokesman Tommy Pigott.
Cruz promised that Jackson would be treated with “dignity and decorum,” in contrast to the “vicious personal smears and unfounded accusations” that Democrats have unleashed against Republican-nominated justices.
Such complaints began with the Robert Bork nomination in 1987, but Republicans remain angry about the treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump nominee, in summer 2018.
“These kinds of shameless attacks demeaned the Senate and made a mockery of our constitutional role in providing advice and consent to the president on nominations,” Cruz said.
Democrats have their own complaints about shady tactics in fights over coveted seats on the Supreme Court.
Senate Republicans rushed through the confirmation of Coney Barrett in the final weeks before Election Day 2020 — after refusing even to give a hearing to Merrick Garland, now U.S. attorney general, when Obama named him to the court in March 2016.
Cruz was among the first Republicans to demand a freeze on that seat in 2016, with 11 months left in Obama’s term, on grounds that no justice should be installed during a presidential election year.