Ted Cruz

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz leaves after a press conference near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 10.

 Eric Lee/For The Texas Tribune

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s suggestion that it’s time for “termination” of the U.S. Constitution drew condemnation from many fellow Republicans, including Sen. John Cornyn but not Sen. Ted Cruz.

“I don’t know why anybody would say something like that, certainly not an ex-president. I think that’s irresponsible,” Cornyn told reporters at the Capitol.

