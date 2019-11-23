On Monday, a pedestrian-only traffic phase known as an all-walk crosswalk will be implemented at four downtown Denton intersections. A planned six-month pilot project will test the effectiveness of stopping all vehicular traffic when a walk signal is activated, allowing pedestrians to safely and simultaneously cross an intersection in any direction.
Denton’s first all-walk crosswalks are planned to be in effect through spring 2020 at all four intersections of the downtown Square. At the pilot’s conclusion, the Denton City Council will consider whether a permanent operational change should be made.
No-turn-on-red signage will be posted for the duration of the pilot program. Additional signage will be installed to alert pedestrians of the traffic signal operation change. City staff will be on site Monday to monitor traffic flow and answer questions.
For more information or to share feedback about the pilot project, visit www.cityofdenton.com/allwalk.