Christmas got a bit brighter for over a hundred children Saturday morning as the Cross Timbers Hope Center doled out hundreds of gifts to families in need at its first ever Gift of Hope “shopping” experience.
The event was stocked by donations from church and community members, receiving over a thousand gifts in total. Saturday, parents came to “shop” for presents, and were allotted a certain value in gifts for each child — though they didn’t have to spend anything. Gifts ranged from TVs and bicycles to board games and books. Over a hundred volunteers were at the center to guide parents through the experience, which culminated in wrapped presents packed into their cars, ready to be placed under the tree.
Jennifer Shepard, assistant director of the Hope Center and project manager for the event, said the church worked with Denton ISD to identify struggling families. As it was the church’s first Gift of Hope event, parents didn’t know exactly what they were in for until they showed up.
“They don’t know they’re coming in to see TVs and Apple AirPods,” Shepard said.
Cross Timbers Church, based in Argyle, launched the Hope Center on West McKinney Street last October — but it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic that it truly found its role, according to director Chris Roach.
“A few months before the pandemic hit, we were still finding out the direction,” Roach said. “The minute it hit, it sped up our process by, probably, five years.”
As larger-scale events like Saturday’s are limited by the pandemic, the center’s main community activities have been its weekly food giveaways. Regardless of the occasion, Roach said the center focuses on helping people without making them feel ashamed of their situation.
“Our goal is to meet needs but do it in a different way,” Roach said. “It doesn’t just feel like a handout — it’s a celebration.”