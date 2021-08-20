After eight years, Cross Roads and Krugerville’s 12-man police department will be dissolved and both towns will once again operate their own police departments starting Oct. 1.
While two towns south of Denton are considering merging their police departments, these two along U.S. Highway 380 are splitting back up.
Cross Roads and Krugerville formed the Northeast Police Department in 2013 through interlocal agreements. The towns, which are around U.S. Highway 380 and U.S. Highway 377, agreed for the last eight years to a 70-30 split in funding where Cross Roads paid the bulk of the police budget.
Asked about what happened to lead to the dissolution, Krugerville Mayor Jeff Parrent said he’s not sure. Mayor Lynn Tompkins Jr. of Cross Roads said Krugerville sending a termination of the agreement is what led the Northeast Police Department to dissolve.
“We were going to build a joint police department [facility] in the town of Cross Roads,” Parrent said. “Prior to funding our third of it, we wanted an extension of the interlocal agreement so that we’re not spending $400,000 for a new building [and] $421,000 on our part of the operating expenses. We just wanted some security and longevity and a commitment. When we presented an extension of the ILA, it was denied. For whatever reason, it was denied.
“The council in Krugerville decided to give the six-month notice of termination with the hopes of working something out in between the six month period. That was stated very clearly. However, their council decided that’s not what [they] want to do.”
Tompkins said he sat down with Parrent Tuesday.
“He said it came down to the fact that they didn’t want to pay for a police station to be located in Cross Roads,” Tompkins said. “Their contribution was going to be $400,000 and they didn’t want to pay for that. They thought they could go it on their own. Each town’s going to do their own thing.”
Both Parrent and Cross Roads Town Council member Bobby Phillips spoke about an ILA draft that was submitted to Krugerville’s council from Cross Roads. Phillips said the one Krugerville received was not the same one Cross Roads council members approved.
“I’ve been public about this before that the ILA submitted to Krugerville was different from what the council had seen,” Phillips said. “It wasn’t just one [change]. It was multiple changes. When we saw the document is when it was sent to Krugerville. The council never had time to revisit that document with changes.”
Phillips and Parrent said the major change had to do with the Northeast Police Department Board of Commissioners. Both said the version sent to Krugerville struck out keeping the commission.
“One of the things I wanted to do from a mayor’s perspective and as chairman of the commission was to keep the current commission in place for 12 months,” Parrent said. “The agreement I received from Mayor Lynn Tompkins from Cross Roads was a different agreement than what the council approved. They just scratched through [the commission].”
The commission supervises the Northeast Police Department and consisted of a chairman, two members from Krugerville and four from Cross Roads. Parrent said they agreed to this split because of the difference in the town’s populations.
Both towns are slated to start operating their own police departments Oct. 1.
Tompkins estimated Cross Roads’ share of the Northeast police budget to be about $975,000. The budget for the Cross Roads Police Department will be just over $1 million, but it hasn’t been approved yet, he said. The department will have a chief, two sergeants, six officers and an administrative assistant.
“Krugerville is a lot different than Cross Roads,” Tompkins said. “Krugerville is a bedroom community with very little retail. Cross Roads has a very thriving retail. Our police needs are different than Krugerville. It wasn’t something that I campaigned on. The Northeast Police Department was good for us for eight years, and it wasn’t something we necessarily wanted to change, but, like I mentioned before, it was directly attributed to Krugerville canceling our ILA.”
Cross Roads doesn’t collect property taxes from its residents. Instead, Tompkins said a bulk of the town’s general fund comes from its retail tax, which he said is “very robust.”
The current Northeast Police Chief James Edland will become chief of the Krugerville Police Department, which will also employ five police officers. Parrent said the budget, which hasn’t been approved yet, is estimated to be about $650,000. He said their current share of the Northeast police budget is $421,000.
Edland, who was the Krugerville Police Chief for about a year before the merger, helped form the Northeast Police Department.
“It’s heartbreaking,” he said about the dissolution.
Asked if he thinks there was any way to keep the police department around longer, Edland said he couldn’t really explain.
“Not with the current situation,” he said. “Just with the two councils and their not getting along. It’s not anything to do with the police department.”
Both towns are nearly ready to go with their respective police departments.