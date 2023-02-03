After a little over two hours of deliberation Friday, a jury sentenced Xavier Patterson, who was found guilty of murdering Meagan Darling, to 60 years in prison.
Patterson, 31, will enter his sentence with 104 days of time served.
The jury also agreed to find Patterson's sentence enhancement true. During sentencing, it was determined that Patterson’s punishment could be enhanced because, in 2015, he was convicted and sentenced for a third-degree felony: tampering with physical evidence.
After the sentencing, Darling’s older sister, who adopted Darling’s and Patterson's two children, told the Denton Record-Chronicle that she felt satisfied with the jury’s decision.
She said her biggest concern was ensuring Darling’s children would be grown before Patterson is released. The youngest of Darling’s children is 3 years old.
Sentencing arguments
Before the court closed due to inclement weather on Monday, the state brought four members of Darling’s family to testify on how her murder has affected their lives. The state rested its case Monday.
When the court returned Friday, the defense did not bring forth any witnesses before resting its case.
During closing arguments, defense attorney Derek Adame said he understood that during the previous phase of trial, the jury had difficulty coming to a unanimous decision about whether Patterson was guilty of murder or manslaughter.
He asked that if anyone in the jury felt persuaded to find him guilty of murder when they wanted to decide manslaughter that they consider that in sentencing and advocate for a lower sentence.
Adame argued that Patterson “owes a debt” to his children and stepchildren. But he can never repay it if he’s “rotting away in jail." Adame asked the jury to consider not giving the maximum sentence so that Patterson has the opportunity to step up for his kids one day.
But prosecutor Graves argued that Patterson made choices that led him here and the jury should consider a long sentence.
Patterson had the choice to step up in the past, but he didn’t, Graves argued. He could have gained visitation rights of his two daughters from a previous relationship. But Graves argued he chose to do nothing to be part of their lives.
Graves argued that Patterson made the choice not to complete his probation for his previous felony, which could have been excluded from his permanent record.
Then Patterson made the choice to murder Darling, Graves argued, a choice that has devastated a family and can never be undone. Graves argued that Patterson’s choice should land him a long sentence.
