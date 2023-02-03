Patterson at court
Xavier Patterson enters the courtroom for the first day of his trial on Jan. 23 at the Denton County Courts Building.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

After a little over two hours of deliberation Friday, a jury sentenced Xavier Patterson, who was found guilty of murdering Meagan Darling, to 60 years in prison. 

Patterson, 31, will enter his sentence with 104 days of time served.

