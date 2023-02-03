After a little over two hours of deliberation Friday, a jury sentenced Xavier Patterson, who was found guilty of murdering Meagan Darling, to 60 years in prison.
Patterson, 31, will begin his sentence with 104 days of time served. The maximum punishment for first-degree murder is 99 years or life.
Despite Patterson pleading not true to the enhancement paragraph, the jury found that Patterson’s punishment should be enhanced due to a prior bad act. This increased the minimum sentence for murder from 5 to 15 years.
In 2015, Patterson was convicted and sentenced for a third-degree felony, tampering with physical evidence, for tampering with a firearm in an aggravated assault case. Patterson could have had that conviction erased from his permanent record if he had successfully completed his probation. But he failed to do so.
After the sentencing, Darling’s older sister — who adopted Darling and Patterson’s two children, who are now 3 and 5 — told the Denton Record-Chronicle that she felt satisfied with the jury’s decision.
“The [district attorney’s office] did a great job,” She said. “All I really ever wanted was for the children to be grown if he was to ever be released. So, we don’t have to look over our shoulders for the rest of our lives.”
Defense attorney Derek Adame had argued during closing statements that Patterson “owes a debt” to his children and stepchildren, which he can never repay if he’s “rotting away in jail.”
But state prosecutor Michael Graves argued Patterson has already made choices to not be present in the lives of his two daughters from a previous relationship. Now, he’s made choices that should lead to a long sentence, Graves argued.
After the court accepted the jury’s verdict, Darling’s sister addressed Patterson in court during her victim impact statement.
Darling’s sister said she couldn’t help but wonder what kind of person would murder the mother of their children and traumatize Darling’s then-11-year-old son “so much that it’s changed the person he’ll be for the rest of his life.”
“Her youngest baby won’t remember her and her oldest will remember too much,” she said.
She lamented that Darling would never be able to see her children live through major life moments, like graduations, weddings or having their own children. But Darling’s sister said she’s thankful her husband can be a father to the two youngest boys in a way that Patterson never could be.
“You’re a predator,” Darling’s sister told Patterson. She said Patterson preyed on a hardworking single mom who had a history of heartache and trauma.
“You altered so many lives that day and changed us all,” she said.
Darling’s sister told Patterson she forgave him — not for his sake, but because she knows that the resentment would eat away at her.
She told Patterson she hopes he will take responsibility for the murder one day and can ask God for forgiveness.
Darling’s friend also read aloud a victim impact statement written by Darling’s eldest son, who is now 14 years old. He called Patterson “sick” and “cold-hearted.”
“Everything I do is for my mom and because of you,” Her son wrote. “I have to live day-by-day knowing I don’t have a mom. … I trusted you would never hurt her the way you did.”
Her son wrote he wished he could have done something to get his mom away from Patterson. But Patterson took advantage of how young he was, her son wrote, and tried to convince him his mom killed herself.
He plans to be a father figure to his younger siblings and treat them like his own kids. “Something you could never do,” her son wrote to Patterson. “I hope you suffer there and understand the pain you caused all of us.”
