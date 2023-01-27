Xavier Patterson trial
Buy Now

Xavier Patterson enters the courtroom Monday to stand trial in the death of his children’s mother, Meagan Darling.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

A jury found Xavier Patterson guilty of murdering Meagan Darling, the mother of his children, after about nine hours of deliberation Friday night.

As 211th District Court Judge Brody Shanklin read the jury’s verdict aloud, Patterson shook his head. Members of the defendant’s family began to sob and had to be escorted by deputies from the courtroom.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

2
0
0
0
2

Tags